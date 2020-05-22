Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou could be set free next week by extradition ruling

A crucial ruling in the extradition case against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou that could see her set free will be issued by a Canadian judge next week, British Columbia’s Supreme Court announced on Thursday, reported the South China Morning Post.

The decision next Wednesday by Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes will address whether the case against Meng satisfies the rule of double criminality, which requires that suspects in extradition cases be accused of something that would constitute a crime in Canada, as well as the requesting country.

If Holmes decides double criminality rules have not been satisfied, then Meng could be freed, although that could depend on whether the Canadian government lawyers representing the US decide to appeal. If Holmes says double criminality has been satisfied, the extradition case will continue, with Meng’s lawyers arguing for her to be freed on other grounds.

The timing of the double criminality decision was announced in a memo to lawyers that outlined details for the release of the judgment to the media. Holmes’s decision will be emailed to Meng’s lawyers and those for Canada’s attorney general at 9am on May 27.