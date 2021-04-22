Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou wins bid to delay extradition hearing by three months

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou has won an application to adjourn her Canadian extradition case for more than three months in light of new evidence being provided by HSBC bank, throwing the schedule for the already-marathon case into disarray, reported the South China Morning Post.

The final phase of the legal battle, which has lasted 28 months and has upended China’s relations with Canada and the US, had been scheduled to begin next week. But Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes ruled in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on Wednesday that Meng’s bid to adjourn the case should be granted so the defence can examine the bank documents they believe may be relevant.

Meng’s lawyers had said on Monday that some of the material has already been provided by HSBC, with more expected to be delivered over the next six weeks. Holmes vacated three weeks of court hearings scheduled from April 26 to May 14. She ordered them rescheduled on or about August 3, reported the SCMP.