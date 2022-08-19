Huawei’s staff numbers fall for first time since 2008

Huawei Technologies saw 2,000 employees cut from its payroll in 2021, the first drop since 2008, as the Shenzhen-based telecoms equipment maker continues to grapple with US sanctions and economic headwinds at home, reports the South China Morning Post .

Huawei’s headcount dropped to 195,000 at the end of 2021 from 197,000 at the end of 2020, according to its latest Sustainability Report published on the company’s official website. This marks the first drop in staff numbers since Huawei started to disclose annual data in its 2008 report.

The drop in headcount comes after revenue dropped by almost a third in 2021 amid US trade sanctions that have cut off the firm’s access to advanced chips, crippling its lucrative smartphone business. In the first half of 2022, Huawei revenue fell 5.9% year on year.