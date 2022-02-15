India bans 54 apps of “Chinese origin”

Citing security concerns, India has added 54 more apps of “Chinese origin” to its list of banned applications, reports Bloomberg . According to people with knowledge of the matter, the apps include Sea Ltd’s flagship game Free Fire, and is the latest episode in the tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The apps banned by the South Asian nation’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology include those belonging to large China tech firms such as Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase, and are re-branded versions of apps already banned by India in 2020, the people said, asking not to be identified citing rules on speaking to the media.

Sea’s stock sank as much as 19% in New York on Monday, the steepest decline on record. Sea—founded in Singapore by Chinese-born founders who became Singaporean citizens—has been focusing on building a gaming and e-commerce business globally with early backing from Tencent, the largest shareholder of the company.