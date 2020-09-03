India bans Alibaba’s Taobao, Ant’s Alipay while tripling forbidden list

India banned 118 more China-owned mobile applications in a further move to curb Chinese tech companies amid mounting tensions on the two Asian giants’ disputed border, reported Caixin.

Some of China’s most popular apps are on the new restricted list released Wednesday by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, including e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao, Ant Group’s widely used payment service Alipay, Tencent Holding’s popular game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, and Baidu’s search service.

The banned apps are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India” as well as “security and public order,” the ministry said. The agency said it received complaints about the apps “stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India.”