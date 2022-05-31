India scrutinizes more Chinese telecoms firms

India is probing the local units of Chinese telecommunications firms ZTE and Vivo Mobile Communications for alleged financial improprieties, extending an investigation into other China-based firms after fining Xiaomi, reports Bloomberg .

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will scrutinize auditor reports and has received information from unnamed sources that indicates potential violation including fraud, according to the documents.

In the case of Vivo, an inquiry was sought in April to detect if there were “significant irregularities in ownership and financial reporting” while authorities were asked to study the books of ZTE and submit findings “on urgent basis,” according to the documents.