India tells two state firms not to use China telecoms gear

India has told two state-run telecoms firms to use locally-made rather than Chinese telecom equipment to upgrade their mobile networks to 4G, a senior government source said on Thursday, reported Reuters.

New Delhi’s move comes amid a backlash against companies from China after the killing this week of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese forces in a Himalayan border dispute.

The instruction is aimed at Chinese telecom gear makers Huawei and ZTE, the source said, after India last year announced an almost $8 billion plan, some of which was earmarked for network upgrades, to help loss-making operators Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL).

“Since that plan will be funded by public money they (BSNL, MTNL) should try to ensure they buy made in India equipment,” the government source, who declined to be named as the order was not public, told Reuters.