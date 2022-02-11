India’s drone prohibition means hit for DJI

China’s DJI Technology, the world’s biggest dronemaker, has been effectively blocked from India, a major emerging market, after the country banned the import of drones in an attempt to bolster domestic industry development, reports Bloomberg . Imports of some drone components will still be allowed without any approval, India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in an order late on Wednesday. Drones used for research and development, defense, and security purposes will also be exempt from the ban, the government said.

India is among several countries across the world that are trying to look for alternatives to China for products and components, as the pandemic and global trade tensions amplify a need to diversify supply chain and limit risk. India and China are engaged in a protracted standoff along their disputed Himalayan border.

Amid the continuing disputes between China and US, drones have taken center stage as concerns surface that Shenzhen-based DJI may be relaying some sensitive data to Chinese intelligence agencies on everything from critical infrastructure like bridges and dams, as well as personal information such as heart rates and facial recognition.