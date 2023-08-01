Intel collaborates with Shenzhen on new chip innovation center

US chip giant Intel is increasing its business ties in China with a new innovation hub in Shenzhen meant to help domestic start-ups, even as Washington puts increasing pressure on semiconductor firms to reduce trade with the country, reports the South China Morning Post . The Santa Clara-based chip giant and the Nanshan district government in Shenzhen, a technology hub in southern China, launched the Intel Greater Bay Area Innovation Center on Saturday, according to a post published to the centre’s official WeChat account. The center will focus on artificial intelligence (AI), chip applications and edge computing, among other technologies, the statement said.

The district government aims to use the partnership to grow into a global “innovation highland” through a combination of industrial policy, Intel’s product and technology ecosystem, and innovation from local partners, according to the statement.

“We will further leverage Intel’s technology and ecosystem strengths … facilitate the integration and development of emerging sectors in the Greater Bay Area and across the country … and help develop the digital economy,” Intel China chairwoman Wang Rui said at the center’s unveiling event.