Investment bankers revel in bumper fees from Chinese groups in 2020

Investment bankers could draw record fees from equity deals involving Chinese companies in 2020, underscoring global finance’s growing dependency on the country even as geopolitical tensions rise, reported the Financial Times.

Lenders based outside of China have earned $1.73 billion of revenues this year from selling shares in Chinese groups on bourses in New York, Hong Kong and mainland China, up 113% from a year ago, according to data from Dealogic.

The growth in revenues from these deals comes on the back of a banner year for primary and secondary listings by Chinese companies, which have raised a record $132.3 billion, or 38% of all global equity fundraising in 2020, said the FT.