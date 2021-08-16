IPO price-setting scrutiny leads to Chinese regulators punishing 19 institutions

China’s securities regulators punished 19 institutional investors as authorities tighten scrutiny over price-setting behaviors under a more liberalized listing system, reported Reuters .

China launched the tech-focused STAR Market in Shanghai in mid-2019, along with the introduction of a US-style, registration-based initial public offering (IPO) system in that market.

The Securities Association of China (SAC) said late on Friday that a joint probe recently with the Shanghai Stock Exchange over STAR IPOs had exposed issues with 19 institutional investors.

The problems included weak internal controls, inadequate rationale for price-settings, non-compliance with stipulated procedures and improper storage of working papers, the SAC said in a statement, without identifying the companies.