Israel, US near deal to exclude China from Israeli 5G networks

Israel and the United States are nearing a deal whereby Israel would commit not to use Chinese technology for its next generation 5G mobile telecoms networks, a US official said, reported Reuters.

The official told Reuters on Friday that a memorandum of understanding would likely be signed “within weeks” and confirmed quotes in an earlier Jerusalem Post report.

The newspaper quoted an unnamed US official as saying that the United States was “optimistic that Israel will … choose to only allow trusted vendors in its 5G networks”.

Israel’s communications ministry on Thursday concluded a tender to award frequencies to operate 5G networks in the country, with licenses awarded to several domestic mobile phone operators.