Jaeger-LeCoultre exec to lead Tiffany in China

US luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co is set to appoint a former Jaeger-LeCoultre executive as its China lead. The appointment will come as part of a top management reshuffle for the jeweler after the company was taken over by LVMH, reports Bloomberg . According to people familiar with the matter, Maxence Kinget will replace Laurent Cathala in coming months. The shift was announced in a memo to employees, according to one person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is internal.

Kinget’s most recent role was managing director in China for Jaeger-LeCoultre, a Swiss watch brand owned by Richemont. He’s also worked in Singapore and Geneva for the watchmaker and previously worked at Cartier, another brand owned by Richemont, according to his LinkedIn profile.

LVMH has been naming new top management at Tiffany after the French conglomerate bought the US brand last year. The maker of engagement rings is now led by Chief Executive Officer Anthony Ledru. Alexandre Arnault, the third child of billionaire LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, is in charge of product and communication.