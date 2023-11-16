Japan, China to launch export controls talks

Japanese trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao have agreed to create a new framework to discuss export controls on key minerals and other trade issues, reports Nikkei Asia . Nishimura announced the decision at a news conference following their Tuesday meeting here on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

China has restricted exports of materials like gallium, used in semiconductors, and plans to impose curbs on graphite, used in electric vehicle batteries, in December. The new dialogue, held by officials at the director-general level, will focus on such export controls, as well as ways to prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The two sides will also launch a consultation to focus on the security of Japanese business staff in China. “It is important to ensure the safety of business personnel and a transparent and predictable business environment,” Nishimura told reporters.