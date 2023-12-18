JD.com adds North America, EU express delivery service

JD.com’s logistics unit has launched a new cross-border express delivery service for consumers to North American and European markets, as the Chinese e-commerce giant seeks overseas growth to offset weak demand at home, reports the South China Morning Post . The consumer-oriented and one-way international delivery service by JD Logistics (JDL) is now available in the southern cities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou, according to a company statement on Friday.

Individuals residing in the two cities can now ship parcels to an initial group of 23 countries across, including the US, Canada and Mexico as well as the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain among other major European economies, many of which are already home to JDL warehouses.

The company also wants to expand the service’s network at home to cover more major Chinese cities, it said in the statement.