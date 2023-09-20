JD.com air cargo unit launches Vietnam route

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said it has completed a maiden international cargo flight between mainland China and Vietnam as the company expands its overseas logistics operations, reports the South China Morning Post. JD Airlines, the air cargo unit of JD.com’s logistics arm, completed its first round-trip flight between Shenzhen and Ho Chi Minh City to open the international cargo flight route for the JD Logistics unit, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The route, which will run three times a week, will ferry cross-border e-commerce parcels and agricultural produce between Vietnam and China, according to the statement.
JD.com’s Shenzhen to Ho Chi Minh City route comes after Alibaba’s logistics unit Cainiao struck a deal in April with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport to launch a route between the southern Chinese city and Sao Paulo, the financial centre of Brazil.
