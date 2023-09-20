JD.com air cargo unit launches Vietnam route

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said it has completed a maiden international cargo flight between mainland China and Vietnam as the company expands its overseas logistics operations, reports the South China Morning Post . JD Airlines, the air cargo unit of JD.com’s logistics arm, completed its first round-trip flight between Shenzhen and Ho Chi Minh City to open the international cargo flight route for the JD Logistics unit, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The route, which will run three times a week, will ferry cross-border e-commerce parcels and agricultural produce between Vietnam and China, according to the statement.

JD.com’s Shenzhen to Ho Chi Minh City route comes after Alibaba’s logistics unit Cainiao struck a deal in April with Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport to launch a route between the southern Chinese city and Sao Paulo, the financial centre of Brazil.