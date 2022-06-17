JD.com considering on-demand food delivery service

JD.com is exploring a possible foray into food delivery, a top executive said, potentially pitting the Chinese e-commerce giant against two of the country’s most formidable tech companies, reports Bloomberg.
The company has “considered and explored” launching an on-demand food delivery service, JD Retail Chief Executive Officer Xin Lijun said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “As for when we will start doing it, it will depend on our capacity and when we can build up a talent team.”
Any entry by China’s second-largest ecommerce platform would further stir up already fierce competition in the country’s multibillion-dollar food delivery market. Meituan and Alibaba Group Holding have long dominated the sector, burning through large sums of cash to cultivate an army of delivery drivers.
