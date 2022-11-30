JD.com considering retreat from foreign JVs

JD.com is pondering a retreat from major markets in Southeast Asia, as the Chinese e-commerce giant sharpens its focus on cutting losses in the region and bolstering operations in its home market, according to people familiar with the matter, reports the South China Morning Post . Beijing-based JD.com intends to pull back from its businesses in Indonesia and Thailand, where sales growth has been a challenge for several years, the sources said.

The company has been looking for an investor to take over its interest in JD.ID, a joint venture that it formed in 2015 with Singapore-headquartered private equity firm Provident Capital Partners, according to three people close to the Indonesian e-commerce platform.

It has also been working to exit from Thai joint venture JD Central, which was formed in 2017 with Bangkok-based retail and property development conglomerate Central Group.