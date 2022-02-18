JD Finance takes another step back

JD Finance, the financial services unit of JD.com, China’s second-largest e-commerce company, will cease operations of a student mode in its app by the end of next month, the latest in a number of retreats by China’s fintech industry amid increasing regulatory scrutiny, reports the South China Morning Post .

The youth version of JD Finance, operated by JD Technology, will go offline on March 22, according to a notice in the app. Existing users will be automatically switched to the standard version within the same app.

JD Technology launched the specialized mode in 2018 as a way to target college students with specialized services such as lower interest rates and discounts on daily necessities. Its demise is part of a “business adjustment”, according to the notice. JD.com declined to comment.