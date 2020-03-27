Job openings in China fall over 30% amid coronavirus

Job openings in China for the first two months of this year dropped by more than 30% as the coronavirus epidemic severely disrupted economic activity, a new survey has found, reported Caixin.

A joint project between Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management and Zhaopin, one of China’s largest hiring platforms, the survey covered about 1 million companies in China across all economic sectors. While the results have not yet been officially published, survey organizer Lu Hai, a professor at Peking University, discussed the findings in an online seminar held Wednesday to discuss the coronavirus’s economic impact.

Lu did not reveal specific figures on the number of openings, but said the hardest-hit sectors included media, entertainment, sports and services, which all saw job openings fall more than 40% year-on-year in the first two months of 2020. They were trailed by the IT, telecom, and internet sectors, which saw new job listings drop by over 30%.

Smaller firms have been hit much harder than big companies. Firms with staff of more than 10,000 advertised 15% fewer job openings, compared to 40% for firms with less than 20 staff, and 30% for companies with staff between 20 and 99 employees, according to the survey.