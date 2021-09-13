JPMorgan price target for China Evergrande more than halved

US Investment bank JPMorgan cut its price target for the debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande from $0.93 to $0.36 on Friday, with the expectation that there was likely to be more negative news about the companies finances, reports Reuters . The bank also changed its recommendation to underweight from overweight.

Evergrande, which has around $20 billion worth of international bonds and a total outstanding debt of around $300 billion, has seen its share price slump 85% over the last year and rating agencies have issued a flurry of warnings over the last couple of weeks that it could default.

“We believe the company will continue to see negative news flows on its liquidity risk (refinancing/lawsuits from suppliers/potential bond defaults),” JPMorgan said. “While we think Evergrande will likely see a soft landing scenario, we think rerating will be unlikely in near future, until we have better clarity of an actual resolution.”