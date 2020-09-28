Judge blocks Trump’s app store ban on TikTok

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from forcing Apple and Google to remove TikTok from their US app stores just hours before the companies would have been required to implement the ban, reported the Financial Times.

Judge Carl Nichols ruled in favor of TikTok on Sunday evening, after the company had argued the Trump administration was infringing on free speech and acting in a capricious manner to harm the short-video app.

TikTok welcomed the ruling and said it would continue its “dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the president gave his preliminary approval to last weekend, into an agreement”.

The temporary injunction means TikTok can continue to operate with no restrictions at least until the case is heard by a full court.