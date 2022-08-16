July semiconductor output shrinks

China’s semiconductor output suffered a steep fall in July after a brief rebound in previous months, as the country’s supply chain struggled to cope with strict COVID-19 control measures, reports the South China Morning Post .

The production of integrated circuits (ICs) last month dropped 16.6% year-on-year to 27.2 billion units, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday, reflecting disrupted production and oversupply of low-end semiconductor products.

The July performance ended the brief rebound seen in May and June, when China reported 27.5 billion and 28.8 billion units respectively. It was slightly higher than this year’s low point of 25.9 billion units in April when COVID lockdowns and travel restrictions disrupted manufacturing activities in the Yangtze River Delta, home to Shanghai and a major chip production base.