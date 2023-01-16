Kaisa hit with bond default lawsuit

A Hong Kong investor filed a $100 million claim against Chinese developer Kaisa, signalling the mounting legal pressure on real estate companies that defaulted on their international debts last year during a sector-wide liquidity crisis, reports the Financial Times . In a filing in New York, Oasis Capital Management claimed it had received no repayment and is owed $102 million in principal and interest, citing four Kaisa bonds worth $90 million.

Kaisa, the second-most heavily indebted Chinese developer after Evergrande in offshore markets, defaulted in late 2021 as it battled to reduce its vast leverage.

A lack of progress in a series of protracted restructurings has frustrated international investors, who have frequently threatened legal action in response to the delays.