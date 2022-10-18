Key economic data release delayed

China delayed the release of economic indicators scheduled for publication this week, including its third-quarter gross domestic product data due on Tuesday, according to an updated calendar on the statistics bureau’s website, reports Reuters . The highly unusual delay comes amid the week-long congress of the ruling Communist Party, a twice-a-decade event that is an especially sensitive time in China.

The data for third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) has been highly anticipated after the world’s second-largest economy grew just 0.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier.

A person answering the telephone in the media office at the National Bureau of Statistics said the change was “due to adjustment to work arrangements” but gave no further details.