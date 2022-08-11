Kuaishou launches AI-based virtual idol system

Kuaishou Technology, operator of China’s second-largest short video app, on Wednesday unveiled a new artificial intelligence-powered video creation and distribution tool for corporate clients as it seeks new sources of revenue outside its loss-making consumer-focused business, reports the South China Morning Post .

StreamLake is the first enterprise-facing product from Kuaishou, which reported RMB 6.25 billion ($925.3 million) in losses in the first quarter, as the company pivots after struggling to turn the attention of its 350 million daily active users into profit.

Defined as a “one-stop AI solution to audio and video,” StreamLake is designed to help businesses generate and promote videos. The new service is able to integrate special effects, enhance resolution, store and manage multimedia files, smooth live-streaming sessions and analyze data, according to its website.