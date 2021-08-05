Kuaishou makes US market retreat by shutting down rival app to TikTok

Kuaishouplans to shut down its overseas app Zynn later this month, ending an attempt to challenge rival ByteDance’s dominant TikTok short-video app in the US, the Chinese company said on Wednesday, reported Caixin.

Kuaishou told Zynn users that it would stop providing services on Aug. 20 and all users’ data will be deleted within 45 days, the company confirmed with Caixin.

At the same time, Kuaishou is doubling down on other efforts to expand outside China to better compete with TikTok. Kuaishou said it plans to spend $1 billion to increase its overseas user base this year.