Last year’s Chinese solar exports up 60%

Exports of solar photovoltaic (PV) products from China rose by around 60%, reaching $28.4 billion, reports the South China Morning Post . The country’s annual output of polysilicon, silicon wafers, solar cells and PV modules also rose, by 27.5% to 505,000 tonnes, 40.6% to 227 gigawatts (GW), 46.9% to 198GW and 46.1% to 182GW, respectively, year on year, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.

The ministry attributed the increased volume of exports to a rising demand for solar products globally, which was driven by the need to fight climate change everywhere.

The domestic PV industry has “rooted itself in carbon peaking and carbon neutrality progress, seized the opportunities for development and overcame the adverse effects of the ongoing pandemic, grim economic situations and international trade barriers,” the ministry said in a release posted on its website.