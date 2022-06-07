Leading Chinese alcohol maker releases ice cream

China’s leading producer of baijiu is looking to win new, younger fans for the traditional liquor by infusing it into ice cream. Kweichow Moutai began selling cups of the ice cream, developed in partnership with China Mengniu Dairy, in parts of China in late May. Its plain flavor is priced at RMB 66 ($9.90) for a 75-gram cup, reports Nikkei Asia.

Moutai baijiu contains 53% alcohol by volume. The company said the ice cream, which is 2% baijiu, should not be consumed by minors, pregnant people, or those allergic to alcohol.

Moutai is synonymous with luxury baijiu, but it has struggled to broaden its customer base beyond middle-aged and older drinkers. Traditional distillers also face pressure from the growing popularity of whiskey and other western liquors.