Lenovo still tops global PC market in first quarter of 2021

China’s Lenovo maintained its position as the world’s largest personal computer (PC) vendor in the first quarter of 2021 with a market share of 25.1%, as the company tightened its grip on its supply chains amid a global chip shortage, according to research firm Gartner, reported Caixin.

In the first three months of the year, Lenovo shipped 17.5 million PCs, including desktops, laptops and ultramobile premiums, representing a year-on-year increase of 42.3%, the highest among the world’s top six sellers, according to Gartner.

The research firm also said that Lenovo grew faster than average in all key regions, with particularly strong year-on-year growth of 63.7% in the Asia Pacific region.

HP, Dell, Apple, Acer and ASUS came in second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth with respective global market shares of 21.4%, 16.5%, 8%, 5.7% and 5.4%.