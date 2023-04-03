Li Auto, Xpeng report second straight month of delivery growth

Li Auto and Xpeng, two of mainland China’s top-three premium electric vehicle (EV) makers, reported growth in deliveries for a second consecutive month in March, bucking a downwards trend in the world’s largest automotive market, reports the South China Morning Post . Beijing-headquartered Li Auto said on Saturday that it handed over 20,823 vehicles to Chinese customers last month, an increase of 25.3% over February. March’s tally was Li Auto’s second-highest monthly sales figure since its founding in 2015, trailing only December last year, when its total deliveries hit 21,233 units.

Xpeng, headquartered in Guangzhou, delivered 7,002 EVs to buyers in March, an increase of 16.5% over the previous month.

“The sales results appear to be fairly good, given the downturn in the Chinese automotive market,” said Chen Jinzhu, CEO of consultancy Shanghai Mingliang Auto Service. “The three carmakers still have chances of catching up with Tesla, as they launch more new models to woo local customers.”