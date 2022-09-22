Li Jiaqi returns to live-streaming

The return of China’s leading live streamer Austin Li Jiaqi to Taobao Live will likely give Alibaba Group Holding a renewed edge in the competitive field of live-streaming e-commerce, with the new way of shopping still incredibly popular with young consumers despite months of increased regulatory scrutiny, according to industry analysts, reports the South China Morning Post .

Without any pre-announcement, Li—known as the Lipstick King—returned to Alibaba’s live-streaming platform on Tuesday night, accruing over 60 million views for his show, which showcased household goods, underwear and cosmetics. Li’s reappearance came three months after he abruptly ended his show without a full explanation on June 3.

Li is the only top influencer to have made a comeback since China took down the country’s top three live streamers for a variety of reasons over the past 12 months, including content breaches and personal taxation issues. His return to the platform sparked huge discussion among the country’s 1 billion online users.