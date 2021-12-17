LinkedIn launches alternative China app

Professional social media company LinkedIn has launched an updated app in mainland China after the Microsoft-owned company decided in October that it would remove its global platform from the Chinese market, reports the South China Morning Post . Tailored for China, which has strict requirements on content censorship and data protection, “InCareer” has no social media feed.

The app is “designed to help Chinese mainland professionals find jobs and companies discover great talent in China,” said Mohak Shroff, senior vice-president of engineering at LinkedIn.

The company said it would pause its service in mainland China two months ago, citing “greater compliance requirements,” as it struggled to comply with the country’s increasingly stringent data rules. LinkedIn said at the time it would create a China-only service without the ability to share posts or articles.