Lockdown uncertainty for Samsung plant adds to chip pressures

South Korean electronics giant Samsung’s memory chip plant in Xi’an is under pressure after the city increased lockdown measures on Monday due to 150 new Covid-19 cases the previous day, reports the South China Morning Post. The plant is one of the largest foreign-funded projects in China.
While there are not yet reports of suspended production at the $26 billion complex run by the tech giant in the capital city of Shaanxi province, its operations have been closely watched since Xi’an introduced a strict citywide lockdown two days before Christmas, suspending most forms of transport.
A report from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency cited a Samsung official on Friday saying that emergency measures taken at the Xi’an site have “not affected production as it has been fully utilising factory workers living in the company’s dormitory.”
