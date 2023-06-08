Luckin Coffee opens 10,000th store

Chinese coffee giant Luckin Coffee opened its 10,000th store in the country on Monday, expanding its lead over American rival Starbucks as the two chains battle for caffeine-addicts’ loyalty in a market expected to consume RMB 1 trillion ($140 billion) worth of coffee a year by 2025, reports the South China Morning Post . Located in the centre of Luckin’s headquarters city of Xiamen, in Fujian province, the store is billed as the brand’s first flagship store. It covers more than 600 square metres across two floors.

The company, which was formerly listed on the Nasdaq before a scandal forced it to delist, accomplished the 10,000-store milestone within six years. It had already surpassed Starbucks in terms of total stores in China in 2021.

Luckin Coffee opened 1,137 mainland China locations in the first quarter of this year, and also added stores in Singapore as it steps up efforts to expand internationally with Southeast Asia as a priority.