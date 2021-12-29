Luxshare builds megaplant for iPhones, eyes Foxconn

China’s Luxshare Precision Industry, the country’s most prominent player in the Apple supply chain, is constructing a giant manufacturing complex in eastern China with aims to break the decade-long hold that Taiwanese competitors Foxconn and Pegatron have on iPhone assembly, reports the Financial Times .

Luxshare is building a 285,000 square meter manufacturing park in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, with a total investment of RMB 11 billion ($1.72 billion). The site, covering an area the size of 40 football fields, will churn out millions of iPhones as early as next year.

The sheer scale of the project is a sign not only of Luxshare’s ambitions but also of Apple’s growing reliance on Chinese suppliers, a trend that could reshape the global tech supply chain in the long run.