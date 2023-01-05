Luxshare wins iPhone contract

Apple is expected to enlist another manufacturer to produce its premium iPhone models, breaking Foxconn’s hold on production after worker protests over COVID-19 curbs erupted at its megafactory in Zhengzhou last year, reports the Financial Times . The company is set to sign its first big order with Luxshare Precision, a Chinese competitor to Taiwanese rivals Foxconn and Pegatron, according to three people familiar with the situation.

Luxshare has already been producing small amounts of the iPhone 14 Pro Max at its plant in Kunshan, a city north-west of Shanghai, to compensate for lost production at Foxconn since November last year, said two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The iPhone 14 Pro transferred order represents a coup for Luxshare, which has steadily been winning an increasing share of Apple’s business. Foxconn had been solely responsible for delivering new iPhone Pro models, but Luxshare has finally proved it can assemble the most sophisticated devices.