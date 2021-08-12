‘Made in China, sold on Amazon’ community looking to other e-commerce platforms

The “Made in China, sold on Amazon” community is looking to decrease its reliance on the Seattle-based e-commerce giant, Amazon.com, reports the South China Morning Post . The Post reported that, according to a Shenzhen-based trade organization, the community of Chinese merchants is expecting tougher business conditions due to a crackdown that has closed over 50,000 of the group’s stores.

Chinese vendors must seek alternatives because the American e-commerce platform is unlikely to ease up on its campaign against certain practices, such as encouraging customers to write good reviews, according to Wang Xin, executive chairman of Shenzhen Cross-Border E-Commerce Association. The association is a trade body representing more than 2,600 cross-border trading companies in the city that sell products to consumers overseas.

“Amazon is determined to regulate sellers [on its platform], especially after the influx of Chinese merchants in the past few years,” Wang said on Tuesday. “Their rules will only become more stringent.”