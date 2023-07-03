Many ASML shipments to China will soon need licenses

Dozens of ASML chipmaking machines destined for China will soon need a licence to be shipped after the Dutch government followed the US and Japan in imposing tough curbs on technology exports, reports the Financial Times . The Hague said that, from September 1, it will bar high-end chipmaking machines, which could be used for “advanced military applications,” from being exported abroad without such a permit.

The Dutch trade minister insisted the controls were “country neutral” but in practice exporters expect Chinese companies will be among the few that will be refused a licence. “We have taken this step in the interest of our national security,” Liesje Schreinemacher said on Friday.

The US, Japan and the Netherlands are keen to form a united front in depriving China of the most advanced silicon chips. The move came after heavy US pressure and will primarily affect ASML, which makes the world’s most advanced semiconductor-making tools.