Many ASML shipments to China will soon need licenses

Dozens of ASML chipmaking machines destined for China will soon need a licence to be shipped after the Dutch government followed the US and Japan in imposing tough curbs on technology exports, reports the Financial Times. The Hague said that, from September 1, it will bar high-end chipmaking machines, which could be used for “advanced military applications,” from being exported abroad without such a permit.
The Dutch trade minister insisted the controls were “country neutral” but in practice exporters expect Chinese companies will be among the few that will be refused a licence. “We have taken this step in the interest of our national security,” Liesje Schreinemacher said on Friday.
The US, Japan and the Netherlands are keen to form a united front in depriving China of the most advanced silicon chips. The move came after heavy US pressure and will primarily affect ASML, which makes the world’s most advanced semiconductor-making tools.
