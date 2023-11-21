McDonald’s set to purchase Carlyle’s stake in China unit

McDonald’s said on Monday it would acquire investment firm Carlyle’s 28% stake in a partnership that manages its business in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, as the burger chain looks to simplify its structure in the region, reports Reuters . The deal will help McDonald’s raise its holdings to 48%, while a consortium led by state-backed conglomerate CITIC will maintain its controlling ownership with a 52% stake in the business.

Reuters reported in April that Carlyle was discussing various options with financial advisers for its stake in McDonald’s China, including setting up a continuation fund for the asset.

There was “no better time to simplify our structure” given the benefits of China’s long-term potential, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said.