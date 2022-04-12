Meituan axes jobs

Chinese on-demand delivery giant Meituan is the next in a long line of the country’s tech giants to have to lay off many of its employees. The company’s lay-off plan spans its core units, including food and grocery deliveries, restaurant reviews, hotel reservations, community buying and financial services, reports the South China Morning Post .

Meituan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The information from the two sources who talked to the SCMP, who declined to be named, confirmed an earlier report on Chinese media Caixin. According to the report, about 10 to 20% of the staff at these business units were to be fired.

The redundancies come in the wake of Meituan’s announcement that it had added a net 17,000 jobs from July 2021 to mid-March 2022. Meituan is one of the 12 Chinese internet companies which have been asked to brief the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) about their workforce situation during the period, after stories of sackings by former employees mushroomed on the internet.