Meng Wanzhou extradition case set to continue until 2021

The extradition hearings in Canada for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, wanted on fraud charges in the United States, are set to continue until 2021, after Covid-19 threw scheduling for the complicated case into disarray, reported the South China Morning Post.

At a hearing in Vancouver’s Supreme Court on Wednesday, Meng’s defence and the Canadian government lawyers representing US interests in the case jointly suggested that hearings be extended until early 2021.

Hearings in the case, which has drawn worldwide attention and battered China’s relations with the US and Canada, had previously been set to last until October or November. But the Covid-19 pandemic forced that schedule to be scrapped. British Columbia’s Supreme Court halted normal operations in March as a pandemic precaution.