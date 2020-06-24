Meng Wanzhou’s Canadian extradition case will stretch until April 2021

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s Canadian extradition case is set to continue until at least April 30 next year, extending a proceeding that has triggered a crisis in China’s relations with the US and Canada, reported the South China Morning Post.

Ruling in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Tuesday, Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes agreed to a schedule jointly submitted by Meng’s counsel and the Canadian crown lawyers who are representing US interests in the case.

The US wants Meng, who is Huawei’s chief financial officer and the daughter of founder Ren Zhengfei, to face trial on fraud charges in New York. The original case schedule, which could have seen hearings wrap up this October, was thrown into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced courts in Vancouver to suspend normal operations.

Public hearings will resume on August 17, with arguments about the admissibility of various evidence. Arguments about whether Meng has been subjected to an abuse of process will then last until March before the last scheduled hearings conclude on April 30.