Micron still going to invest in Chinese production despite ban

Micron plans to invest more than $600 million in its factory in the Chinese city of Xi’an, in a demonstration of its commitment to China just weeks after the US memory-chip maker was barred from supplying the country’s critical infrastructure operators, reports the Financial Times . Last month, Beijing banned key operators from purchasing from the Idaho-based company after an investigation found its products “posed serious network security risks.”

The company made no mention of Beijing’s action in its announcement posted on the WeChat social media app on Friday. Micron said it would invest RMB 4.3 billion ($603 million) over the next few years in upgrading its chip packaging and testing equipment at the Xi’an factory.

“This investment demonstrates Micron’s unwavering commitment to its China business and team,” said the group’s chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra.