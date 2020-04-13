More pain for Luckin Coffee as app targeted in privacy sweep

Luckin Coffee’s mobile app is among more than 20 delivery, healthcare and e-learning apps threatened with removal from the country’s app stores after a rebuke from China’s cyber-security watchdog for infringing consumer data regulations, reported Caixin.

Aside from the embattled coffee chain, shares of which are frozen on the Nasdaq pending an update on its admission it fabricated sales of RMB 2.2 billion ($310 million) last year, Pizza Hut, MissFresh, Meicai, YongHui SuperStores, Ping’an Good Doctor and more were found to have violated privacy rules by Tianjin’s National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center (CEVRC), a government agency under the State Council.

Most were rebuked for not clearly or fully showing users their privacy agreements, and some failed to explain how they would use the personal information they collect, or to provide users with the option of changing or deleting that information or removing their accounts, CEVRC said.

CEVRC warned smartphone users to be careful when downloading and using apps to avoid having their personal information stolen. It recommended the use of real time antivirus monitoring apps.