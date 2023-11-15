MSCI China A-share adds tech stocks

Ten Chinese companies including nuclear power generator CGN Power, medical equipment maker Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare and chip designer Empyrean Technology will join MSCI’s gauge that tracks yuan-denominated onshore stocks, reports the South China Morning Post . The change to the MSCI China A Onshore Index, effective after the close on November 30, also removes 45 companies, MSCI said in a statement on its website on Tuesday night.

Most of the deletions are industrial companies, as the global index compiler’s rebalancing reflects China’s drive towards technology self-reliance.

The index currently tracks 796 mainland-traded companies with a combined market value of RMB 21 trillion ($2.9 trillion). It has dropped 7.8% this year through Tuesday, as China has refrained from introducing dramatic stimulus measures with Beijing pursuing sustainable, quality growth by focusing on technology innovation and consumption.