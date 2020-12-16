MSCI to remove 10 Chinese securities from its indices after US blacklist

MSCI, a major US investment index compiler, said on Tuesday that it would remove Chinese securities that President Donald Trump has blacklisted because of suspected ties with the Chinese military, reported the South China Morning Post.

The securities being deleted are stocks listed in Hong Kong and Shanghai by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), China Communications Construction Co, China Spacesat, China Railway Construction, CRRC Corp, Hangzhou Hikvision and Dawning Information Industry.

The securities will be removed from the MSCI Global Investable Market Indexes (GIMI), related non-market capitalisation weighted indices and from relevant custom indices as of the close of business on January 5, said the SCMP.