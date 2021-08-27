Mutual fund platform owned by Ant Group sees profit surge

The mutual fund distribution platform owned by Chinese fintech giant Ant Group posted a six fold increase in net profit in the first half of 2021, reports Caixin . The surge comes after a growing number of retail investors allow mutual fund managers to handle their money.

The net profit of Ant (Hangzhou) Funds Sales rose 495% year-on-year to RMB 325.3 million ($50.2 million) in the first half of 2021, according to the half-year report of its second-largest shareholder, Hundsun Technologies, which was released Wednesday. Its revenue nearly tripled.