National Grid drops China-backed supplier

National Grid has started removing components supplied by a Chinese state-backed company from Britain’s electricity transmission network over cyber security fears, according to two people familiar with the matter, reports the Financial Times . The move by the FTSE 100 company, which runs the bulk of Britain’s electricity grid, came after it sought advice from the National Cyber Security Centre, a branch of signals intelligence agency GCHQ, said one of the people, a Whitehall official.

National Grid’s decision to terminate its contracts with a UK subsidiary of China’s Nari Technology in April and begin removing components has followed a broader rethink in the west in recent years about Chinese involvement in critical national infrastructure.

National Grid declined to comment on its previous relationship with NR Electric UK, citing commercial confidentiality, but said it “take[s] the security of its infrastructure very seriously.”