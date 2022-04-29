NetEase sues Tencent over music platforms, again

Cloud Village, a music platform owned by Chinese internet giant NetEase, has again sued Tencent Music Entertainment, accusing it of plagiarizing its app design and unfair competition practices. The suit re-ignites a long-running feud between China’s two larges online music platforms, reports Caixin .

The defendants also include Tencent’s music platforms QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music and online karaoke service WeSing. In a 3,000-word statement filled with photographic documentation, Cloud Village accused the apps of maliciously infringing its copyrights, repeatedly copying its product designs and functions and resisting against rectification.

The two Chinese online music giants have carried on a long, acrimonious rivalry, fighting for users and popular musicians and suing each other repeatedly. With 185 million monthly active users, Cloud Village had a 20.5% share of China’s music streaming market last year, far behind Tencent Music’s 72.8%.